Man arrested after allegedly causing scene in store, assaulting deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After allegedly threatening employees and assaulting a deputy, police say a man is behind bars and facing multiple charges.

Springs officers responded to a business off 8th Street near Highway 24 Tuesday night after receiving a 911 call about a belligerent customer frightening others in the store. The customer at one point pulled a gun and threatened employees, police were told.

The suspect fled before officers got on scene, but he was soon found several blocks away.

“The suspect remained belligerent and combative with officers. The suspect damaged two cruisers during transport to the [El Paso County jail],” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The suspect added even more charges to the growing list against him when he assaulted a deputy at the jail, police said.

Jail records show the suspect, identified as Elbert Sanders, remains in custody Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.

