Fire Devastates 14-Year-Old Pueblo Pizzeria

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Toni & Joe’s Pizzeria, located on Columbia Drive near Surfwood Lane in Pueblo was ravaged by fire early on Sunday Morning.

Pueblo Fire crews Responded at 5 a.m. and were able to keep the fire contained to the back patio where it started. However, significant damage was done to the back of the Pizzeria’s arcade.

The owner of the building is devastated by the fire. He told 11 News that he has spent 14 years making the business profitable. He was relieved to make it through much of the COVID-19 pandemic and thankful that his employees stuck with him through all of it. This fire has been a personal tragedy for him.

Firefighters say that the cause of the blaze is still being investigated. but, it did originate on the back patio outside of the main building.

The Toni & Joe’s Pizzeria Facebook page made a post stating that the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

Toni & Joe’s will be closed until further notice due to unfortunate events. We will update our loyal customers as soon as we have further information. Posted by Toni & Joe's Pizzeria on Sunday, August 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.