Colorado Springs nonprofit believes scammers are spoofing phone number

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One Nation Walking Together told 11 News it’s been getting calls almost daily from people around the country.

Instead of inquiring about the nonprofit’s mission to collect, sort, and ship donations to Native American communities and reservations, the callers are usually upset.

“It was just a couple weeks ago that we started getting these calls from people sounding quite angry, saying, ‘Take us off your mailing list or your call list. We don’t want you selling us things,’ and we don’t sell a service,” said Kathy Turzi, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We don’t even sell a service to the clients that we serve. We provide our services free of charge.”

At first, Turzi said she thought it was a wrong number. But the calls kept coming.

“It’s obvious somebody’s gotten ahold of our phone number, and it’s showing up on people’s Caller ID as our phone number, and we are not calling people asking them to buy anything,” she said.

Turzi said One Nation Walking Together will rarely call even the people who are on the group’s donor list.

“We do not do any cold calling,” she said.

Turzi said the organization has been checking the calls, some from as far away as Florida and New York, to see if they were numbers on the donor list, but she said they’re not.

“They’re just random people around the country,” she said. “So we know our database that we have secured within our system has not been hacked.”

While Turzi’s a little worried this ordeal might tarnish the organization’s reputation, she said she’s more concerned about people falling victim for the scam.

“I’m worried about the people on the other end that might be taken for granted and have money taken from them or their identity because if they’re giving away their credit card information to actually make a purchase, their identity can be taken or their accounts can be hacked,” she said.

Turzi’s message to anyone who gets a call from 719-329-0251 is beware.

“Don’t buy things over the phone from people you don’t know. That’s the message I want to be out there.”

11 News spoke with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser earlier this year when another woman reached out after she believed her personal phone number was being spoofed.

Weiser said other than changing your voicemail to mention you believe your number is being used by scammers, there’s not much else you can do.

“What’s so painful about this system is all of us are vulnerable. Anyone with this technology, which is easy to get, can basically pretend to be you,” he said.

If you do find yourself in this situation, make sure to report it to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 800-222-4444. You can also file a complaint online with the FCC.

