Advertisement

Castle Rock man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

Suspect Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. seen in court on Aug. 25, 2021. He was denied bond.
Suspect Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. seen in court on Aug. 25, 2021. He was denied bond.(WFOR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A gunman walked into a Miami Beach restaurant and fatally shot a tourist from Colorado who was protecting his 1-year-old son.

Tamarius Blair Davis Jr. told investigators he shot 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield on Tuesday night because “was high on mushrooms,” which made him feel empowered. He told investigators he walked into La Cerveceria restaurant and picked Wakefield out at random. Wakefield’s family says he stood up and got between Davis and his son, saying “He’s only a boy.” Police say Davis then shot Wakefield multiple times.

Davis then ran from the restaurant and was captured in a nearby alley. He is charged with murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Sierra High School student shot during alleged drug deal off-campus
Incident involving police on 8/22/21 in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Man threatens Colorado Springs police moments before he gets tased
CBI and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on mising person,...
Missing woman case turns into a homicide investigation after a secret grave was found in Colorado
Eric Moses.
WANTED: Sex assault suspect could be in Colorado; considered armed and dangerous
Call 911 if seen.
FOUND: Statewide alert canceled in Colorado after 3 children located

Latest News

polis
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis to provide an update on COVID-19 at about 2:30 p.m.
broncos
Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater starting QB - 11 News breaks it down
A medical helicopter lands at the Macey Lakes in remote Custer County on Aug. 25, 2021.
Person with medical emergency rescued from Macey Lakes
Heat remains king through Saturday
Heat sticks around