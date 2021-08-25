Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater as starting quarterback

DENVER (KKTV) - The Broncos have named Teddy Bridgewater the team’s starting quarterback.

Bridgewater was selected over last year’s starter, Drew Lock in what the team says was a razor-close race for the position.

“I think it’s close for a good reason,” Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday. “They both have played well. The good news of this competition is we’ve got two quarterbacks that we feel we can go win with.”

Bridgewater is a new addition to the team, having been traded to Broncos from the Carolina Panthers last spring.

“Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room,” General Manager George Paton said in April after the Broncos finalized that trade. “He’s a talented player and leader who’s had success in this league in a number of different situations. Being familiar with Teddy from Minnesota, he’s going to compete and do everything he can to help us win.”

During the preseason, Bridgewater completed 16-of-19 passes for 179 yards, two touchdowns and a 141.0 quarterback rating. He did not turn over the ball and was not sacked.

The Broncos open its season on Sept. 12 against the New York Giants.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.