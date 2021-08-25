Advertisement

Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater as starting quarterback

This is a 2021 photo of Teddy Bridgewater of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2021 photo of Teddy Bridgewater of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image reflects the Denver Broncos active roster as of Monday, June 14, 2021 when this image was taken.(AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The Broncos have named Teddy Bridgewater the team’s starting quarterback.

Bridgewater was selected over last year’s starter, Drew Lock in what the team says was a razor-close race for the position.

“I think it’s close for a good reason,” Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday. “They both have played well. The good news of this competition is we’ve got two quarterbacks that we feel we can go win with.”

Bridgewater is a new addition to the team, having been traded to Broncos from the Carolina Panthers last spring.

“Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room,” General Manager George Paton said in April after the Broncos finalized that trade. “He’s a talented player and leader who’s had success in this league in a number of different situations. Being familiar with Teddy from Minnesota, he’s going to compete and do everything he can to help us win.”

During the preseason, Bridgewater completed 16-of-19 passes for 179 yards, two touchdowns and a 141.0 quarterback rating. He did not turn over the ball and was not sacked.

The Broncos open its season on Sept. 12 against the New York Giants.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident involving police on 8/22/21 in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Man threatens Colorado Springs police moments before he gets tased
Police lights.
Sierra High School student shot during alleged drug deal off-campus
CBI and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on mising person,...
Missing woman case turns into a homicide investigation after a secret grave was found in Colorado
Eric Moses.
WANTED: Sex assault suspect could be in Colorado; considered armed and dangerous
Call 911 if seen.
FOUND: Statewide alert canceled in Colorado after 3 children located

Latest News

Heat remains king through Saturday
Heat sticks around
A crowd of parents gathers outside Cheyenne Mountain Junior High on Aug. 25, 2021, protesting...
Demonstrators gather outside Cheyenne Mountain Junior High to protest district mask mandate
Man arrested after allegedly causing scene in store, assaulting deputy
commons
Affordable housing complex for seniors, veterans, homeless breaks ground in Colorado Springs