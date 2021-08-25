50-year-old registered sex offender arrested in Colorado Springs; suspected of new crimes against children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A registered sex offender is suspected of new crimes against children.

Thomas Perkins, 50, was convicted in 2010 for attempting to solicit a child for prostitution. On Wednesday, Perkins was arrested by the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He is suspected of new charges related to the sexual exploitation of children. According to the sex offender registry, Perkins was last living at 4962 Dunecrest Dr. The neighborhood is north of Barnes Road and just to the west of Marksheffel Road.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

