Advertisement

50-year-old registered sex offender arrested in Colorado Springs; suspected of new crimes against children

Thomas Perkins
Thomas Perkins(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A registered sex offender is suspected of new crimes against children.

Thomas Perkins, 50, was convicted in 2010 for attempting to solicit a child for prostitution. On Wednesday, Perkins was arrested by the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He is suspected of new charges related to the sexual exploitation of children. According to the sex offender registry, Perkins was last living at 4962 Dunecrest Dr. The neighborhood is north of Barnes Road and just to the west of Marksheffel Road.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Sierra High School student shot during alleged drug deal off-campus
Incident involving police on 8/22/21 in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Man threatens Colorado Springs police moments before he gets tased
CBI and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on mising person,...
Missing woman case turns into a homicide investigation after a secret grave was found in Colorado
Eric Moses.
WANTED: Sex assault suspect could be in Colorado; considered armed and dangerous
Call 911 if seen.
FOUND: Statewide alert canceled in Colorado after 3 children located

Latest News

More heat coming our way
More Heat Ahead
polis
WATCH: Gov. Polis provides update on COVID-19 recovery Aug. 25, 2021.
Spoofed phone calls
Colorado Springs nonprofit believes scammers are spoofing phone number
Gleneagle residents informed their water contains high levels of radium