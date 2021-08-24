WATCH: Man threatens Colorado Springs police moments before he gets tased

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a tense scene that unfolded in a Colorado Springs gas station Sunday night.

Video provided to 11 News shows a man shouting at a police officer at a gas station near Powers and Woodmen. The man appears to “huff” computer dusting spray before shouting “I have a gun!” The man even pretends the item he is holding is a weapon and yells “boom” as he points the item in the direction of the officer. About 40 seconds pass before the video ends with the officer approaching the suspect. A second video sent to 11 News shows the suspect being tased and detained. WARNING: You can watch the videos provided to 11 News at the top of this article, the videos do contain vulgar language and show officers restraining the man. The incident unfolded at about 10:30 at night.

The suspect was identified as Steven Thorne. 11 News learned through court records Thorne was out on parole for a case where he strangled someone. Colorado Springs Police say Thorne had stolen a $6,000 scooter from Walmart Sunday night and was threatening people before officers got to the scene. It isn’t clear what charges Thorne will be facing stemming from Sunday night’s incident.

As of Monday night, Thorne was still in the El Paso County Jail.

