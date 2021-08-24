WATCH: City Council final reading of controversial Mountain Shadows rezoning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs city council is prepared for a final reading of a proposed development plan near Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

The project would create both residential and commercial zoning buildings in the area. The proposed area would extend from Flying W Ranch to the entrance of Glen Eyrie.

Mountain Shadows residents have staged a series of protests over the plan, saying they feel the development would create problems if another fire like the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire were to happen.

