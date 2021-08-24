Advertisement

WANTED: Sex assault suspect could be in Colorado; considered armed and dangerous

Eric Moses.
Eric Moses.(Saguache County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are hoping for help with tracking down a sex assault suspect.

Eric Moses is considered armed and dangerous by authorities. A photo of Moses is at the top of this article. Moses has an active felony warrant for sexual assault with a bond of $50,000. Investigators believe Moses could be in the Crestone area but he also might have ties to the Four Corners area of Colorado near Cortez on the southwest side of the state. He may also have connections to several Indian reservations in South Dakota and California.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office believes Moses could be armed with a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. If you see Moses you shouldn’t approach him and contact local law enforcement right away. IF you have any information on his location you are asked to call 719-655-2544.

