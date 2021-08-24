Thieves target a Habitat for Humanity home in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Within hours of a donated furnace being installed inside a Habitat for Humanity home, the essential appliance was stolen.

“The recent theft of a furnace from a Habitat house in Colorado Springs in broad daylight was a shock,” part of a press release from Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFF) reads. “The furnace was delivered and installed in the unfinished but closed-in home on a Sunday afternoon, only to be stolen within a couple hours. The cost of the furnace and installation is not covered by insurance as it is below the deductible.”

This isn’t the first time a Habitat home under construction has been targeted by thieves. PPHFH has been dealing with theft of construction materials for years now, forcing the non-profit to install security measures such as extra fencing and storage.

The pandemic has taken a toll on many, including PPHFH as construction costs average about $240,000 currently, compared to just $160,000 about two years ago.

The Denver-based business Lohmiller & Company donated the furnace and generously replaced it.

“We are so grateful to those who are trying to help us build sustainable affordable homes and help us keep construction costs down so we can serve more families,” Kris Lewis, PPHFH Executive Director/CEO said. “It is so sad that the selfish greed of others impacts the bottom line of generous hearts. The cost to replace the furnace is covered through the very generous donor, and being that the cost is within an insurance deductible, it is out-of-pocket hitting the bottom line of a company that gives back to its community.”

PPHFH is currently building houses in their 30-lot neighborhood “The Ridge at Sand Creek” in Colorado Springs, and in infill project “Micah’s View” in Fountain. Click here to learn more about the projects and how you can help.

About Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity

Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) builds strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter in El Paso County. We build permanent, affordable homes in partnership with the community and prospective homebuyers. Partner families purchase their homes with affordable mortgages. PPHFH has been an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International since 1986 and has assisted 193 families in El Paso County. In addition to new construction, PPHFH also offers repairs for homeowners who are seniors (65 and older), veterans, and cost-burdened families. For more information, visit pikespeakhabitat.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

