Power outage impacts more than 1,000 Mountain View Electric customers Monday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Mountain View Electric was working to restore power to more than 1,000 customers Monday night.

The outage started just before 9 p.m. and impacted residents along Highway 24 northeast of Falcon out to Calhan. 11 News spoke with a representative from Mountain View Electric at about 9:15 p.m., at that time it wasn’t clear what caused the outage.

Customers can click here to view the outage map along with updates. The estimated restoration time is before midnight.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the outage. The purpose of this article is to inform the public with the latest information on a large power outage.

