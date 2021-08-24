Advertisement

Police Investigating Deadly Crash Involving Cyclist

Nearby Streets are shut down
CSPD investigating a deadly crash in Colorado Springs
CSPD investigating a deadly crash in Colorado Springs(Mike Petkash | KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The call came in just after 11:00 a.m.

Police say a person on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle near St. Vrain and Iowa. That’s a few blocks East of the U.S. Olympic Training Center. According to Police the cyclist was killed in the crash.

The Police Department’s Major Crash Team was called out to investigate the crash, and several nearby roads were shut down for the investigation. Roads are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Police have not said who is at fault for the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
One person dead after reported shooting in Black Forest Sunday night
Incident involving police on 8/22/21 in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Man threatens Colorado Springs police moments before he gets tased
The crash scene on Highway 24 and Log Road. The driver of the minivan was killed, while all...
1 killed, 6 injured in 4-vehicle crash in eastern El Paso County
S. Circle Drive and Verde Drive hit-and-run 8/22/21
Two people injured after serious hit-and-run crash in southeast Colorado Sprigs
Lucky for Life winners!
Florence small business owners win $5.75 million in a Colorado Lottery Lucky for Life drawing

Latest News

Heat continues to sizzle southern Colorado
Hot week ahead
The president defended his decision to remove U.S. forces from Afghanistan during an address to...
WATCH: Biden remarks on Afghanistan following G7 meeting
Colorado River
First water shortage in recorded history declared for Colorado River system
A rendering of the proposed development near Garden of the Gods.
City Council to hold final reading of controversial Mountain Shadows rezoning