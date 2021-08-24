Police Investigating Deadly Crash Involving Cyclist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The call came in just after 11:00 a.m.

Police say a person on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle near St. Vrain and Iowa. That’s a few blocks East of the U.S. Olympic Training Center. According to Police the cyclist was killed in the crash.

The Police Department’s Major Crash Team was called out to investigate the crash, and several nearby roads were shut down for the investigation. Roads are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Police have not said who is at fault for the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information is released.

