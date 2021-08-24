Advertisement

MISSING: 3 kids last seen in June could be in danger and in Colorado with the suspect

Call 911 if seen.
Call 911 if seen.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating three missing kids.

On Tuesday, a statewide alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl and 14-month-old kids. Photos of the children can be viewed at the top of this article. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reporting the three were last seen on June 16 in Northglenn and they are believed to be in the Denver Metro Area. The suspect is the mother, Cassandra Endres. The children are 14-month-old Daniel Meter, 14-month-old Frankie Meter and 3-year-old Madilynn Endres.

Anyone with information on their location can contact local law enforcement. If you spot the family you are asked to call 911. The children are believed to be in danger, according to the CBI.

