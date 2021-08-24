Judge will decide whether or not there is enough evidence for a trial in the Suzanne Morphew case

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - A judge will spend the next few weeks weighing whether or not there should be a trial for Barry Morphew in the missing woman case centered on his wife Suzanne Morphew.

Prosecutors spent nearly four days presenting evidence they believe points to Barry as the one who killed Suzanne during a preliminary hearing. Suzanne was reported missing on Mother’s Day of last year in Chaffee County. The judge announced on Tuesday he will not be making a decision on a possible trial that day as he wants to review the 20 hours of evidence and testimony he was presented.

The body of Suzanna hasn’t been found since she reportedly left for a bike ride. On Tuesday, more focus was drawn to the tranquilizer gun investigators say they found in the Morphew home. Defense attorneys called a deputy with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office to the stand. The deputy says he was the one who found the cap to a needle used to fill a tranquilizer dart with chemicals in the dryer at the Morphew home. According to the deputy, he also found a tranquilizer gun and to his knowledge the gun didn’t work and looked like it had not been used in a long time.

Prosecutors fired back stating the deputy was not a gun expert and the gun was not examined by a firearms expert.

The prosecution wrapped up their testimony in the preliminary hearing at about 10 in the morning on Tuesday with the defense wrapping up at about 2 p.m.

The judge says he will call everyone back to court on Sept. 17 to announce a decision on if this case will go to trial.

11 News Reporter Ashley Franco covered the preliminary hearing from start to finish:

