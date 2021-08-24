First water shortage in recorded history declared for Colorado River system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Bureau of Reclamation has been gathering data on U.S. rivers since 1922, and there’s now a water shortage on part of the Colorado River for the first time in 99 years of records.

Lake Mead, near the Arizona-Utah state line, is where the shortage is. Arizona farmers are being hit with water cuts as a result. Millions of Americans rely on the Colorado River system for water and hydroelectric power. Bureau of Reclamation statistics show Lake Mead is just 35% full.

“It’s definitely a concern,” said Kalsoum Abbasi, a Colorado Springs Utilities water planning supervisor. “I mean it’s something that we as water users in the Colorado river basin have seen coming ... I think the surprise for us and everyone else to watch is just how quickly the problem has intensified over the past few years.”

Another reservoir, Lake Powell, is similar to Lake Mead. When the Colorado River is low, the reservoirs can be opened up to allow a controlled amount of water to keep the river flowing. While an official shortage has only been declared for Lake Mead, Lake Powell sitting at just 31% full also has experts concerned.

Abbasi explained, all states that are part of the Colorado River Compact have an obligation to leave enough water in the system for their fellow states that use the same water. Referring to Colorado, she said “we use Lake Powell as our mechanism in years when there’s not enough water in the river to meet that obligation.”

Abbasi says Coloradans could be hit with water cuts in coming years if water levels continue declining. Colorado Springs Utilities says water cuts can be enforced with warnings and fines, if necessary.

“I would be surprised to have any impacts within the state of Colorado in less than maybe three or four years… but that’s not very far out,” Abbasi said. She went on about how a warming climate is the main cause of water shortages ... “20-plus years of drought, and just not having enough recovery years between those really dry years.”

Abbasi explained, this shortage illustrates the urgency for people to make environmentally friendly lifestyle choices and use water conservatively. Click here for more on household “water wise” tips from Colorado Springs Utilities.

