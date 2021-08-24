D-2 shares statement after a student was shot off-campus on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Sierra High School student was shot off-campus on Tuesday.

Harrison School District Two sent the following message to the public following the incident:

“On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 1:45 p.m. Harrison School District Two learned that a Sierra High School student was shot off-campus. The student is receiving medical treatment. Condition is unknown. This event is still an active police investigation and Sierra High School as well as Harrison School District Two are working closely with CSPD.

Safety and security are our top priority in Harrison School District Two. We will implement a closed campus at Sierra High School effective Wednesday, August 25, 2021, until at least Friday, September 3, 2021. The campus will have an expanded lunch service during this time to accommodate all students dining on campus. Students who come to school late or need to leave the school before the end of the school day will complete a thorough check-in or check-out process.

Sierra High School will have additional counseling support in the building this week to assist students and staff. Safety and security function best as a community endeavor. Parents and guardians can help by speaking with students to assure them the campus is safe. Any information they have related to this incident should be reported immediately to the Colorado Springs Police Department. We appreciate the cooperation of our school community.”

It isn’t clear where the exact shooting took place. 11 News is reaching out to police for more information.

