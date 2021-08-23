Voice of the consumer: Don’t break the bank for back-to-school shopping

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With many students returning to the classroom in person this school year, experts predict it will be a record-breaking year for back-to-school spending.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school are expected to spend an average of $848.90 on school materials. That’s $59 more than last year. Total back-to-school spending could hit $37.1 billion -- an all-time high.

The National Retail Federation predicts college-aged students and their families will spend an average of $1,200.32 on college or university items -- $141 more than last year.

“Over half ($80) of this increase is due to increased spending on electronics and dorm furnishings,” the National Retail Federation said in a news release.

Total back-to-school spending for college is expected to hit a record $71 billion.

Consumer Reports has been keeping an eye on the increasing cost of school supplies. 11 News is a Consumer Reports affiliate, so our digital anchor, Jon Wiener, was able to speak with a Consumer Reports expert about ways families can save money while doing back-to-school shopping.

Mary Beth Quirk, a shopping editor for Consumer Reports, told 11 News consumers will notice higher prices for some items because of the microchip shortage and different problems in the supply chain.

“We’ve already seen during recent holiday weekends and seasonal sales that retailers aren’t really being as aggressive as they have in the past with discounts,” Quirk said.

If you still have some back-to-school shopping to do, Quirk said it’s best to plan what you’re going to buy and how much you’re willing to spend before heading to the store.

“That will cut down on some of those spontaneous purchases that you or your kid think you need and then all of a sudden you’re over your budget,” Quirk said.

She also said you may want to avoid shopping at office supply stores.

“Instead, you will find better values and lower prices at some of those big boxes retailers like Walmart and Target,” Quirk said. “Even dollar stores are a great place to save.”

If there’s something you can hold off on buying, Quirk says do it.

“Get in touch with teachers. Find out what you’re going to need that first day,” she said. “Then later, there might be more sales after everyone has already started to go back to school. Then you can buy that thing they didn’t need the first day or weeks and then later it’s on sale.”

If you have a membership for wholesale stores like Costco or Sam’s Club, or you know someone who does, Quirk said that can be a great way to go in with other parents at your child’s school, buy in bulk, and then split up the school supplies.

