Two people injured after serious hit-and-run crash in southeast Colorado Sprigs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were injured after a serious hit-and-run crash in southeast Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to S. Circle Drive and Verde Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday night. CSPD said one of the involved vehicles had been driving northbound on Circle Drive. Another vehicle had been southbound on Circle Drive, and turned left in front of the other, causing a traffic collision.

Both vehicles were disabled at the scene, and the occupants of the at-fault vehicle reportedly fled on foot. The two people in other vehicle who remained on scene were injured, with at least one person with serious injuries.

The intersection reopened around 2 a.m. Police have not released a suspect description at the time of this writing.

All directions of traffic are closed in the area of S. Circle Dr. and Verde Dr. for a hit and run traffic accident with serious injuries. Major Crash Team is investigating. Unknown time to re-open. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 23, 2021

