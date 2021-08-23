Advertisement

Two people injured after serious hit-and-run crash in southeast Colorado Sprigs

S. Circle Drive and Verde Drive hit-and-run 8/22/21
S. Circle Drive and Verde Drive hit-and-run 8/22/21
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:14 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were injured after a serious hit-and-run crash in southeast Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to S. Circle Drive and Verde Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday night. CSPD said one of the involved vehicles had been driving northbound on Circle Drive. Another vehicle had been southbound on Circle Drive, and turned left in front of the other, causing a traffic collision.

Both vehicles were disabled at the scene, and the occupants of the at-fault vehicle reportedly fled on foot. The two people in other vehicle who remained on scene were injured, with at least one person with serious injuries.

The intersection reopened around 2 a.m. Police have not released a suspect description at the time of this writing.

