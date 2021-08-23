Suspect wanted as Pueblo family grieves the loss of murdered father of five

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of 35-year-old Chris Cruz, who was shot and killed at his home early Sunday morning, says they are grieving the loss of a son, brother, husband and father.

Pueblo Police were called to the 600 block of East 11th Street after an altercation resulted in shots being fired.

“I was in bed at about 1 o’clock, and I got a call from my mom that my brother had gotten shot,” said Kayla Lucero, Cruz’s sister.

Cruz died early Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds. Lucero was by his side at the Parkview Hospital, when doctors pulled Cruz from the ventilator.

“I was just able to hug him, kiss him, and let him know that we were there for him. And that he wasn’t alone,” said Lucero.

His family says Cruz had just gotten married. His wife lost her husband, and his five children lost their father.

“He was just focusing on his family a lot. That was his main concern, just his family,” said Geraldine Mascarenas, Cruz’s sister

They say his infectious laugh will be missed the most.

“He was a hard worker, and he was funny. He had a good sense of humor,” said Lucero.

The family is seeking justice for Cruz after the attack at his own home.

“I feel like he deserves a lot more,” said Lucery. “Then what other people can give. Then what justice can get. He deserves a lot more. Because he took a good person away from us.”

Pueblo Police are actively searching for the suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Lucas Montez.

Pueblo police are looking for 19-year-old, Isaiah Lucas Montez in regards to the homicide in the 600 block of E. 11th street. Detectives have obtained a 1st degree murder arrest warrant for Montez. pic.twitter.com/o6KrvMq5C5 — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 22, 2021

