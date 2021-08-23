Advertisement

Suspect wanted as Pueblo family grieves the loss of murdered father of five

Isaiah Lucas is wanted for murder.
Isaiah Lucas is wanted for murder.(Pueblo Police)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of 35-year-old Chris Cruz, who was shot and killed at his home early Sunday morning, says they are grieving the loss of a son, brother, husband and father.

Pueblo Police were called to the 600 block of East 11th Street after an altercation resulted in shots being fired.

“I was in bed at about 1 o’clock, and I got a call from my mom that my brother had gotten shot,” said Kayla Lucero, Cruz’s sister.

Cruz died early Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds. Lucero was by his side at the Parkview Hospital, when doctors pulled Cruz from the ventilator.

“I was just able to hug him, kiss him, and let him know that we were there for him. And that he wasn’t alone,” said Lucero.

His family says Cruz had just gotten married. His wife lost her husband, and his five children lost their father.

“He was just focusing on his family a lot. That was his main concern, just his family,” said Geraldine Mascarenas, Cruz’s sister

They say his infectious laugh will be missed the most.

“He was a hard worker, and he was funny. He had a good sense of humor,” said Lucero.

The family is seeking justice for Cruz after the attack at his own home.

“I feel like he deserves a lot more,” said Lucery. “Then what other people can give. Then what justice can get. He deserves a lot more. Because he took a good person away from us.”

Pueblo Police are actively searching for the suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Lucas Montez.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash scene on Highway 24 and Log Road. The driver of the minivan was killed, while all...
1 killed, 6 injured in 4-vehicle crash in eastern El Paso County
Photo inset: Suspect Isaiah Montez, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on the night of...
Man killed in shooting at a Pueblo house party
6 arrested in huge fight in Springs DoubleTree lobby
A police car.
One person dead after reported shooting in Black Forest Sunday night
S. Circle Drive and Verde Drive hit-and-run 8/22/21
Two people injured after serious hit-and-run crash in southeast Colorado Sprigs

Latest News

All about the heat this week
All about the heat
Lucky for Life winners!
Florence small business owners win $5.75 million in a Colorado Lottery Lucky for Life drawing
biden
Biden calls for companies to require COVID-19 vaccine following FDA full approval
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Serious crash closes Highway 115 at Fremont and El Paso County line