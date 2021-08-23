Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Volunteers needed to help clean up a veteran’s property in Black Forest

Operation Burn Scar
Operation Burn Scar(Zachary Smith)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 74-year-old veteran is in need of some help and a number of community members are already stepping up.

Zachary Smith reached out to 11 News hoping to get the word out about “Operation Burn Scar.” The clean-up effort is aimed at helping a veteran who is on the verge of getting evicted from his Black Forest property. The nearly five-acre property is blanketed by burned trees from the Black Forest Fire along with scrap metal.

Smith is looking for any able-bodied person who wants to help the veteran.

The event is Saturday Aug. 28 starting at 8 in the morning. The property is 12680 Herring Road. If anyone would like to take part they are encouraged to contact Smith at 619-607-2317.

Updated Flyer for the veteran in crisis! Give this post some love and SHARE IT! Together, we will be an unstoppable force of kindness! ~Zachary 🦅🇺🇸#USVW

Posted by US Veteran Woodworks LLC on Friday, August 20, 2021

Took some time this morning to map out our plan of attack for Operation Burn Scar!

Posted by US Veteran Woodworks LLC on Saturday, August 21, 2021

