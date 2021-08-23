SHARE IF YOU CARE: Volunteers needed to help clean up a veteran’s property in Black Forest
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 74-year-old veteran is in need of some help and a number of community members are already stepping up.
Zachary Smith reached out to 11 News hoping to get the word out about “Operation Burn Scar.” The clean-up effort is aimed at helping a veteran who is on the verge of getting evicted from his Black Forest property. The nearly five-acre property is blanketed by burned trees from the Black Forest Fire along with scrap metal.
Smith is looking for any able-bodied person who wants to help the veteran.
The event is Saturday Aug. 28 starting at 8 in the morning. The property is 12680 Herring Road. If anyone would like to take part they are encouraged to contact Smith at 619-607-2317.
