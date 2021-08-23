Serious crash closes Highway 115 at Fremont and El Paso County line

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed Highway 115 at the El Paso and Fremont County line on Monday.

The full closure was announced just after 2 p.m. The closure is expected to last until about 4 p.m. and the public is asked to use I-25 as a detour.

Details on possible injuries were not immediately available. This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

CSP is at a major car crash H115 MP 23 near the Fremont/El Paso County line. The highway will be completely closed until about 4pm. Please use I25 as a detour — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) August 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.