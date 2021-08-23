Serious crash closes Highway 115 at Fremont and El Paso County line
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed Highway 115 at the El Paso and Fremont County line on Monday.
The full closure was announced just after 2 p.m. The closure is expected to last until about 4 p.m. and the public is asked to use I-25 as a detour.
Details on possible injuries were not immediately available. This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.
