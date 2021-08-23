Advertisement

One person dead after reported shooting in Black Forest Sunday night

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:29 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies are investigating a shooting after one person was found dead in Black Forest.

Deputies responded to 11000 block of Fawn Lane, near Burgess Road and Vollmer Road, on Sunday night around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located one deceased individual. Two other individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of this writing, deputies have not released any details of what led up to the shooting, or the name of the victim. But, officials believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.

If anyone has any information to provide about this case, please contact our Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

