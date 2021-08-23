Officials remind teenage drivers of laws when first getting license after seeing uptick in fatal crashes involving teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As kids head back to school, officials are reminding teenage drivers of the laws when first getting their license after seeing an uptick in fatal crashes involving teens in recent years.

CDOT is launching a new campaign called “Keeping Your License Safe” to highlight the laws that apply to new teen drivers, including restricted cell phone use, passenger limits, and seat belt use.

“Parents need to be involved too. They need to be holding their teen drivers accountable... The last thing a teen driver wants to happen is have their license taken away. It’s their most cherished possession,” said Sam Cole of CDOT.

According to CDOT, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for 15- to 18-year-olds in the U.S. From 2015-2019, the number of traffic fatalities involving a young driver aged 15-20 in Colorado increased 13%.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the number of fatal crashes that involve a teen in the last several years,” said Cole. “New teen drivers do present a significant risk on our roadways because of their inexperience.”

Here are the laws that apply to new teen drivers from CDOT:

Mandatory seat belts: By law, teen drivers under 18 and their passengers must wear seat belts. Tragically, seat belt use is lowest among teen drivers and passengers. In fact, the majority of teenagers involved in fatal crashes are unbuckled. (NHTSA)

Cell phones and texting banned: Teens under age 18 are prohibited from using a cell phone while driving. Teens’ inexperience behind the wheel makes them more susceptible to distraction behind the wheel. A teen’s risk of crashing increases by 23 times when texting while driving. (NHTSA)

Passenger restrictions: Teens under 18 are not allowed to have any passengers under 21 for the first six months after receiving their license; for the next six months, only one passenger under the age of 21 is allowed. Exceptions are made for siblings and in emergencies. Teen drivers are two-and-a-half times more likely to engage in potentially risky behaviors when driving with one teenage peer, compared to when driving alone. (NHTSA)

“I think it is so incredibly important that parents model good driving behavior while they drive their kids around in their car. That means always buckling up, that means avoid distractions, not being on your cell phone,” said Cole.

