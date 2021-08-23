Advertisement

Florence small business owners win $5.75 million in a Colorado Lottery Lucky for Life drawing

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Florence business owner is lucky for life!

Richard and his wife own the Green Parrot Lounge in Florence. According to the Colorado Lottery, the couple plays Lotto+ and Lucky for Life every drawing. On Friday, it all paid off.

“They came into work on Saturday, and their manager had asked them if they had won because our investigators had informed them that they had sold the winning ticket,” a release from Colorado Lottery reads. “They looked at each other thinking about how many Lucky for Life tickets they sold and instantly checked their numbers.”

Richard and his wife don’t need to play the lottery anymore, they are the first-ever grand prize winners for Lucky for Life, with a prize valued at about $5.75 million!

“This is very exciting for the Colorado Lottery, since it’s not had a grand prize winner since it began offering Lucky for Life in 2016,” the news release reads. “To play Lucky for Life, players select 5 out of 48 numbers and 1 out of 18 numbers for Lucky Ball, using the playslip or quick pick option. Lucky for Life tickets can be purchased up to 13 weeks, that’s 91 drawings that can be played in advance of a drawing with Advance Play.”

Prior to Friday’s drawing, Colorado Lottery had never had a $1,000 a day for life winner. They have had 19 second place $25,000 a year for life winners.

