Colorado Springs police snag Snapchat scammers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A scam suspect is on the run after Colorado Springs police arrested him for conning more than 30 victims out of thousands of dollars.

CSPD had arrested 25-year-old Alize Hicks and a 17-year-old boy back in April. Both are from the Chicago area. However, police said Hicks did not show up for his last court date, so he’s now listed as a fugitive.

The Colorado Springs Police Department reached out to 11 Call For Action to share this scam pattern, so no one else falls victim to it or a similar ruse.

The scam started in the summer of 2020. Colorado Springs police said it was brought to the department’s attention after a bank noticed a pattern of suspicious activity and contacted officers.

“In the business, it’s coined as ‘card cracking’ -- a specific methodology in stealing money from the financial institutions,” CSPD Detective Wayne Lambert said.

The bank told police it noticed a number of forged checks being deposited into the bank’s members’ accounts.

“In total, there was about 35 members that fell for this scam,” Lambert said. “The scam is that I meet a person and ask them to deposit a check into their account. Sometimes I share the money with them. Sometimes I’m just asking them to negotiate the check, cash the check for me, and I get the money back. Later after the check processes, it’s found to be fictitious -- forged -- and there’s no money in that particular bank account, and then the account owner is responsible for that lost money.”

In one case, court documents state an 18-year-old victim made two mobile deposits for $999.99 and $998.99. A few minutes later, the victim made two withdrawals at an ATM for $500 each.

According to court documents, the next morning, the same victim deposited two more checks via mobile deposit. One was for $999.99. The other was for $499.99. A few minutes after those checks were deposited, the victim withdrew $500 from a different ATM location. The victim then went inside that bank location and withdrew another $600.

Court documents state all four of the checks the victim cashed were fake, and the victim lost about $1,703.

Colorado Springs police said the suspects in this case would fly in from Chicago and target young people in Colorado Springs. Court documents list victims’ ages as 18, 19, 20, and 23 years old. Some victim names and ages were redacted from the documents, which means they’re probably younger than 18.

After arriving in the city, the suspects would meet young people around town.

“In one case, they actually met two women at a traffic light and engaged conversation, kind of flirted back and forth,” Lambert said. “Then they called and met later.”

These are the victims who actually helped police crack the case.

According to court documents, police contacted the two victims and learned they had a meet-up scheduled with the suspects to deposit more checks.

“Detectives and Officers with the Department set up surveillance of the meeting site,” court documents stated. “The suspects arrived and were contacted by police. During this time [redacted] and [redacted] viewed the two males and identified them as the suspects.”

At that point, police arrested both Hicks and the 17-year-old boy. Once the pair was booked and had their mugshots taken, police did photo lineups with other victims who fell for similar scams, and many identified one or both of the suspects as the people they had worked with.

While investigating the case, police said a new pattern emerged. Detectives realized the suspects had been using the social media application ‘Snapchat’ to pull in even more victims.

“The suspects were putting funny little videos on there,” Lambert said. “A lot of money flashing, little music videos, and the hook was that you can obtain government money. It’s free money. It’s easy money, and that’s how the victims were falling for it.”

In some cases, Colorado Springs police said the suspects would get access to a victim’s Snapchat account and then use that to trick the victim’s friends. Detectives started calling this scam “Snapchat Dave” because the suspect said his name was Dave.

“They would work through all of the contacts in the Snapchat listings and post their videos,” Lambert said. “Some of the victims actually thought that they were talking with a friend and didn’t realize it was these people.”

Court documents detail how the suspects would meet up with the victims, take their phone and mobile deposit checks into their bank accounts, and then tell the victims to withdraw some or all of that money from their accounts.

According to the documents, “The majority of the victims were led to believe that there was no foul play involved.”

Since this scam specifically targeted teenagers and young adults, Lambert said it’s important parents talk to their children about being careful on social media.

“There’s no free money,” Lambert said. “Not in this world, and especially on social media, don’t fall for the ruse.”

According to court records, Hicks is facing nearly 50 charges for theft, forgery, and identity theft.

11 Call For Action spoke with Ent Credit Union about ways to avoid scams like this. LaShae Woodard is the vice president of financial crimes for Ent. She said they have a team of fraud investigators that identify scams and work to help members not become victims.

“It’s hard to say exactly how often it occurs,” Woodard said. “It could be daily, it could be weekly. We see different types, whether it’s minors as victims or elderly members as victims.”

When it comes to banking fraud, she said scammers will generally give you something to cash and send back or they’ll try to get you to send them money, thinking you owe taxes, have a warrant out, or some other ruse.

“If they ask you for your online banking username, your online banking pin. If they ask you for your complete card number, those are warning signs because those are things that your financial institution wouldn’t ask you,” Woodard said. “We would already know your card number. We don’t know your ATM or debit card pin number, so we wouldn’t ask to verify you. We don’t have access to your online banking pin number, so we wouldn’t ask that of you either.”

For counterfeit checks, Woodard said one of the biggest red flags is misspelled words or if the date is in an odd format.

If you ever get a check in the mail and you’re not sure why, bring it in to your bank.

“Don’t deposit to see if it’ll come back. Let your bank help you do the research,” Woodard said.

When talking to teens and young adults about banking safety, Woodard said parents should make sure their children know to keep their account information confidential.

“Don’t give your friends your card or your pin number,” Woodard said. “Don’t share that information even if it’s your best friend, because they could then somehow get access to your card, and you would be responsible if they use it and you gave them the pin.”

Woodard said if parents are on an account with their children, they can set up text alerts for mobile deposits.

“That way you can keep an eye on what’s going on without having to watch it as hard, you know, logging in yourself,” she said. “You could just set an alert -- anything over $100, anything over $200, any deposit -- and it’ll alert you for that.”

Anyone who thinks they’re a victim of a scam or fraud should alert their bank right away. If you lose money to a scam, make sure you also report it to police.

You can also report scams, fraud, and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 800-222-4444.

