Teddy’s Time? Bridgewater solid as Broncos thump Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) - Teddy Bridgewater made another strong statement in his case to be Denver’s starting quarterback, leading a pair of touchdown drives in the Broncos’ 30-3 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks. Given first billing in the competition with Drew Lock and playing with most of Denver’s starting offense, Bridgewater showed poise and command on a night the Broncos dominated against mostly a crew of Seattle backups. Bridgewater led a pair of touchdown drives. Lock played mostly with backups and was 9 of 14 for 80 yards. Seattle kept the vast number of its starters on the sideline including Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams.

Steady Teddy gets to the endzone. Hits KJ Hamler for the first score of the game. Kept the drive alive on 4th & 5, leads to points. Good stuff. #BroncosCountry — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) August 22, 2021

