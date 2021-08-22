Advertisement

Manitou Springs Mustangs ready to Defend 2A State Title

MANITOU SPRINGS MUSTANGS FOOTBALL
MANITOU SPRINGS MUSTANGS FOOTBALL(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mustangs are ready to defend their title after last year’s magical run. Manitou Springs won the 2A spring football state championship after a goal-line stand in double OT. It was their first state title in football since 1990. The team lost a couple key players from last year’s squad, but the current upperclassmen are confident about their ability to make another deep run.

“It was insane. I feel like that was the ultimate goal for us. Like most teams obviously, but to actually be the ones to win it all. I can’t even explain it. It’s a small community, everybody knows everybody, so it’s just a big party for everybody” said Mustang junior running back Tyler Maloney.

Manitou Springs opens the season against Rye, August 28th.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado governor and Colorado Springs mayor react to former President Trump’s remarks on U.S. Space Command moving to Alabama
According to CDOT, I-25 southbound is closed due to a crash between Pikes Peak International...
Woman killed in crash on I-25 near PPIR Friday morning
Troy Avenue shooting 8/19/2021
Police still searching for vehicle seen leaving the area after a shooting that left one man dead
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
A Colorado Springs man likely prevented a major crash from happening when he saw a Jeep break...
Colorado Springs man jumps into action to stop an empty Jeep from rolling into traffic

Latest News

Air Force football reveals new Air Power Legacy Series uniform
Air Force football reveals jersey honoring B-52 for Sept. 11 game
Fans lounge on the hill at UCHealth Training Center to watch the Denver Broncos practice
Final day of Broncos training camp Thursday
ROCKIES
Rockies snag Home Win number 41, sweep Padres
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL...
POLL: Who would you take? Lock or Bridgewater after 1st preseason game