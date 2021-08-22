Advertisement

Man killed in shooting at a Pueblo house party

Photo inset: Suspect Isaiah Montez, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on the night of Aug. 21, 2021.
Photo inset: Suspect Isaiah Montez, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on the night of Aug. 21, 2021. Police cruisers can be seen at the scene.(Pueblo Police Department/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead after a person pulled a gun at a party in Pueblo Saturday night.

“Initial reports was there was some sort of disturbance outside of a home, where there was a party. Shortly after, there was some shots that were fired,” said Capt. Kenny Rider with the Pueblo Police Department.

Rider said officers responded to the shooting scene in the 600 block of East 11th Street just after 11:35 p.m.

“The homeowner had been shot. He was taken to the hospital locally, where he would later be deceased. ... As far as I know, there was a party here, and there was some sort of altercation with some individuals here. So it doesn’t sound like it was any sort of drive-by shooting or anything like that -- more just an altercation. If one or more of those parties were involved in a gang, I don’t know that at this point. But it doesn’t sound like the typical gang-related crime.”

Police announced hours later that they were looking for a 19-year-old in connection with the shooting.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-3, 110 pounds, has dark hair and dark eyes, and was last seen driving a black Honda. Anyone with information on Montez’s whereabouts should contact the Pueblo Police Department right away. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

The victim has not been identified.

