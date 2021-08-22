Advertisement

Diaz, Hampson homers lift Rockies past Diamondbacks 5-2

Kyle Freeland gets the win with new career high 10 strikeouts.
COLORADO ROCKIES
COLORADO ROCKIES(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:15 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) -Elías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning after Garrett Hampson hit a game-tying two-run pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the eighth, lifting the Colorado Rockies past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. Daulton Varsho homered and Ketel Marte had three hits and an RBI for the Diamondbacks, who lost their seventh in a row to the Rockies at Coors Field. The Rockies registered their 12th win this season in their final at-bat while extending their overall winning streak to five and home winning streak to nine.

