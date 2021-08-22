6 arrested in huge fight in Springs DoubleTree lobby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were arrested after a brawl broke out in a hotel lobby Saturday night.

Police officers walked into the middle of the fight when they entered the DoubleTree off Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Lake Avenue just before midnight.

“Officers arrived on scene and found several people engaged in a physical fight. Participants failed to obey police commands to break it up and to get back,” police said.

Soon, the crowd became “unmanageable” and more officers had to be called to the hotel. Eventually, the suspects were corralled.

“In total, six adults were arrested and served tickets,” police said.

There’s no word on what initiated the fight.

