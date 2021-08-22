Advertisement

1 killed, multiple people injured in 3-vehicle crash in eastern El Paso County

(Source: AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed when three vehicles including a dump truck collided on Highway 24 late Sunday morning.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the collision happened just after 11 a.m. at Log Road, east of Peyton. Along with the dump truck, a motorcycle was involved in the crash. Lewis did not have information on the third vehicle at the time of this writing.

Highway 24 is currently closed in both directions.

A witness tells 11 News she saw several ambulances with sirens on heading to and from the scene. Lewis confirms several people involved were injured, though he did not have the exact number.

One person died at the scene. It’s not yet confirmed which vehicle they were in.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado governor and Colorado Springs mayor react to former President Trump’s remarks on U.S. Space Command moving to Alabama
Colorado Springs police are looking for one driver reportedly involved in a crash late Friday...
Police looking for driver involved in crash Friday night
Colorado State Patrol responded to the area near the Midway exit on the northbound side of I-25...
Rollover crash sends car down 75-foot embankment, 2 people sent to the hospital
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
Cripple Creek police say 42-year-old Chad Courtney Gooch (pictured above) is being held at the...
Texas man facing numerous charges related to sexual assault in Cripple Creek

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room...
Biden planning to give an update on situation in Afghanistan
Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern...
Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island
MANITOU SPRINGS MUSTANGS FOOTBALL
Manitou Springs Mustangs ready to defend 2A state title
Photo inset: Suspect Isaiah Montez, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on the night of...
Man killed in shooting at a Pueblo house party