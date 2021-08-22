1 killed, multiple people injured in 3-vehicle crash in eastern El Paso County

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed when three vehicles including a dump truck collided on Highway 24 late Sunday morning.

Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the collision happened just after 11 a.m. at Log Road, east of Peyton. Along with the dump truck, a motorcycle was involved in the crash. Lewis did not have information on the third vehicle at the time of this writing.

Highway 24 is currently closed in both directions.

A witness tells 11 News she saw several ambulances with sirens on heading to and from the scene. Lewis confirms several people involved were injured, though he did not have the exact number.

One person died at the scene. It’s not yet confirmed which vehicle they were in.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

