Texas man facing numerous charges related to sexual assault in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - A Texas man is in police custody and is facing several charges in relation to a sexual assault. Police say it happened early Monday morning in Cripple Creek.

Cripple Creek police say 42-year-old Chad Courtney Gooch is being held at the Teller County Jail for several charges. These include kidnapping, assault, sexual assault, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful sexual contact, and menacing.

Gooch reportedly has a $250,000 cash bond.

No other information was available at the time this article was written. The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.