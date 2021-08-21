Advertisement

Pueblo missing persons case turns into a homicide investigation

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after authorities found the body of a missing man in eastern Pueblo County.

A missing persons report for Raymond Ray was filed on July 28 in Pueblo. Ray’s body was found on the east side of Pueblo County near 62nd Lane earlier this week. A joint homicide investigation surrounding Ray’s death is now being handled by the Pueblo Police Department and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details on the case are being shared with the public, but authorities ask anyone with information on this case to call Pueblo Police Detective Torres at (719)320-6037 or Detective Landreth of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 248-1687.

