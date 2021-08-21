Police looking for driver involved in crash Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for one driver reportedly involved in a crash late Friday night. The crash happened near Alvarado Drive and East Fountain Boulevard on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Officers say a black Suzuki and a gold Chevy Trailblazer crashed. The Suzuki was reportedly headed east bound on Fountain Boulevard when police believe the Trailblazer turned onto Alvarado Drive and that’s when the crash occurred.

Police say there was only one person in the Trailblazer at the time of the crash and left the scene on foot. That person has not yet been found, and no other information was available at the time this article was written.

The driver of the Suzuki had “serious but non-life threatening injuries” and the passenger had minor injuries. Both were reportedly taken to the hospital, their current conditions are unknown.

Two other passengers were not injured.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

