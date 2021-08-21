Advertisement

Police looking for driver involved in crash Friday night

Colorado Springs police are looking for one driver reportedly involved in a crash late Friday...
Colorado Springs police are looking for one driver reportedly involved in a crash late Friday night. The crash happened near Alvarado Drive and East Fountain Boulevard on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for one driver reportedly involved in a crash late Friday night. The crash happened near Alvarado Drive and East Fountain Boulevard on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Officers say a black Suzuki and a gold Chevy Trailblazer crashed. The Suzuki was reportedly headed east bound on Fountain Boulevard when police believe the Trailblazer turned onto Alvarado Drive and that’s when the crash occurred.

Police say there was only one person in the Trailblazer at the time of the crash and left the scene on foot. That person has not yet been found, and no other information was available at the time this article was written.

The driver of the Suzuki had “serious but non-life threatening injuries” and the passenger had minor injuries. Both were reportedly taken to the hospital, their current conditions are unknown.

Two other passengers were not injured.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Colorado governor and Colorado Springs mayor react to former President Trump’s remarks on U.S. Space Command moving to Alabama
According to CDOT, I-25 southbound is closed due to a crash between Pikes Peak International...
Woman killed in crash on I-25 near PPIR Friday morning
Troy Avenue shooting 8/19/2021
Police still searching for vehicle seen leaving the area after a shooting that left one man dead
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
A Colorado Springs man likely prevented a major crash from happening when he saw a Jeep break...
Colorado Springs man jumps into action to stop an empty Jeep from rolling into traffic

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
Colorado State Patrol responded to the area near the Midway exit on the northbound side of I-25...
Rollover crash sends car down 75-foot embankment, 2 people sent to the hospital
08/20/21
WATCH: Colorado Springs non-profit helping Afghan refugees
Bee keeping population surges in Colorado Springs
Bee-lieve it: Colorado Springs is the new beekeeping hot spot for hobbyists