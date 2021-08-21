Advertisement

How to help Afghan refugees in Colorado Springs

Afghan Refugees
Afghan Refugees(Reuters)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some local organizations are preparing for refugees to arrive from Afghanistan.

Lutheran Family Services in Colorado Springs tells us they have already taken some in, and they are expecting more.

“We have received several already and we anticipate we will see even more,” Floyd Preston, the program director for Lutheran Social Services Refugee and Asylum program said. “But again, the capacity that we are building is overall for the entire program. We don’t expect that Afghans will make up our total population of refugees, we just believe that we’re going to see a little bit more than usual due to the crisis.”

The organization resettles refugees from all over the world including the ones coming from Afghanistan. They also help refugees settle in by learning English, getting the kids enrolled in school, getting them state IDs, jobs, medical care, and more.

Right now the organization’s biggest concern is housing, especially with the increase in refugees coming here.

“With this increase, housing is huge. As you know the market in Colorado Springs is extremely well, but also affordable housing is very difficult. That is one of the things that we are concerned about,” Preston added.

People can help by donating gift cards or monetary gifts, volunteering, or just being a kind human to them in the community.

“Colorado Springs has always been a welcoming community, and we just encourage everyone continue to be welcoming and continue to open their hearts to people that have been through traumatic experiences and are looking for a new home and a new way of life.”

Most refugees that come here only come with what they have, so the organizations says anything helps.

Click here for more information on how to help.

