Rollover crash sends car down 75-foot embankment, 2 people sent to the hospital

Colorado State Patrol responded to the area near the Midway exit on the northbound side of I-25...
Colorado State Patrol responded to the area near the Midway exit on the northbound side of I-25 early Saturday morning on reports of a rollover crash.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:40 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol responded to the area near the Midway exit on the northbound side of I-25 early Saturday morning on reports of a rollover crash. The car reportedly went about 75 feet down an embankment.

Troopers say two people were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital, their current condition is unknown. CSP says the driver was a 57-year-old man from Denver.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

