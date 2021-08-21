Advertisement

Colorado Springs Police ask for help in the unsolved murder of Kenneth Hatcher Jr.

Kenneth Hatcher Jr.
Kenneth Hatcher Jr.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday marks four years since the murder of Kenneth Hatcher Jr. Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public for help on the cold case.

On Aug. 20, 2017, police were called to a shooting at a bark parking lot along N. Academy Boulevard. The area is just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway on the northeast side of the city. When officers arrived at the bar they found Hatcher clinging to life. Hatcher was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Following dozens of interviews and investigative efforts, police currently have no leads on a suspect or suspects. If you have any information that could help investigators you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

11 News spoke to Hatcher’s mother in 2018:

