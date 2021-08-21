Bee-lieve it: Colorado Springs is the new bee keeping hot spot for hobbyists

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bee keeping might not be the first “Colorado style” hobby you think of, nor the second or third. But the act of raising hundreds of thousands of bees in your own back yard is starting to really take off in El Paso County.

“The East Coast and the West Coast are the predominant areas for beekeeping,” Leonard Rickerman said. “I think this area is wide open and it continues to expand,”

Rickerman runs the Rocky Mountain Bee Supply store in downtown Colorado Springs with his wife, Dolly.

“Every year, there’s more and more beekeepers getting into the hobby,” Rickerman explained. He has a first hand account to this because a lot of people come to his store to pick up beehives and other starting tools. He and his wife also teach bee keeping class for beginners.

Mark and Terry Lupfer are some of those beginners. They’ve had their hives for a little more than a year now, and say they now can not imagine their lives without their bee friends.

“We were going to just get one, but Terry said if you get one, it’s just as easy to take care of two,” Mark said, laughing. “Now we have six because of all the baby bees!”

The Lupfers originally became bee keepers to help pollinate their home garden, but the bees have now taken priority.

Rickerman says a lot of people took 2020 to make upgrades to their homes and become more self-sufficient...like raising chickens, growing more vegetable...and yes, raising bees.

He also believes the fight to keep pollinators like the honey bee alive through a global colony collapse inspires a lot of Coloradans.

“People care about the honeybee and the plight of the bee.”

If you’re interested in joining the new hot trend of keeping hundreds of hundreds of thousands of bugs in your back yard in a box that eventually fills with honey, Rickerman said he is more than willing to help people get started with their own bee adventure.

