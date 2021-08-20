Watch: Space Force, University of Colorado announce partnership at UCCS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Details of a new partnership between U.S. Space Force and the University of Colorado are set to be announced Friday in a ceremony and press conference at University of Colorado - Colorado Springs (UCCS).

Vice Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, Gen. David Thompson will join University of Colorado President Todd Saliman as they announce the new University Partnership Program.

