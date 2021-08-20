Southern Colorado’s largest food bank hit by labor shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Care and Share food bank is in dire need of truck drivers, an issue that aligns with a trend experts are calling a national labor shortage.

The non-profit organization delivered 25 million pounds of food to thousands of Coloradans last year. Their CEO says the need for food has not gone down since skyrocketing during the pandemic.

“Our whole mission is to feed people, and we can’t do it without trucks moving that food,” said CEO Lynne Telford.

The organization would like to have 12 drivers total to be full staffed. Right now, they have just 8 drivers.

“If we can’t get more truck drivers, we’re actually going to miss some deliveries of food,” Telford explained. One of the routes that would be first to go would be one that was new during the pandemic’s peak because the need was there. It is a main food source thousands of Coloradans count on.

“One of the truck drivers we need is a Mobile Market driver ... It’s been going to different communities and giving people the opportunity to get food directly. We can’t run that without a truck driver.”

The organization has resorted to long hours for the current drivers, and along with other measures to make ends meet. “Supervisors are driving if they have a commercial drivers license, “Telford said. “We are doing everything we can, but we are going to reach the breaking point really soon.”

Care and share says they will take full time, part time, and volunteer help. The full time position starts at $21 an hour with benefits. Click here to apply.

