Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Avenue shooting 8/19/2021
Police still searching for vehicle seen leaving the area after a shooting that left one man dead
Police cars sit near a home off Drennan Road early in the morning of Aug. 19, 2021.
1 in custody following late-night standoff in southeast Springs
Victim and suspect vehicle.
Victim in possible Old Colorado City kidnapping located
A Colorado Springs man likely prevented a major crash from happening when he saw a Jeep break...
Colorado Springs man jumps into action to stop an empty Jeep from rolling into traffic
According to CDOT, I-25 southbound is closed due to a crash between Pikes Peak International...
Woman killed in crash on I-25 near PPIR Friday morning

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
Gabrielle Saso is hoping some local lawmakers can help get her friends home.
Colorado family stuck in Afghanistan: “it could be your next door neighbors”