Advertisement

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office kicks off the first day of high school for an incoming freshman whose father died in the line of duty

By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, several members of the command staff, her mother, Wendy, and a few friends helped kick off Centennial High School freshman Amanda DeFusco first day of high school earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the big day, including one where Amanda got a big hug from Sheriff Kirk Taylor.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor, along with several members of the command staff, joined Centennial High School...

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 16, 2021

Amanda is the daughter of fallen Sheriff’s Captain Leide Defusco, who reportedly died in the line of duty in an airplane crash in August 2012.

In their post, the sheriff’s office said, “we are deeply honored to support the families of those who lost their lives while protecting others. We wish Amanda the best of luck as she heads back to class and begins this new chapter in life called high school.”

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cars sit near a home off Drennan Road early in the morning of Aug. 19, 2021.
1 in custody following late-night standoff in southeast Springs
Victim and suspect vehicle.
Victim in possible Old Colorado City kidnapping located
Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis'...
Colorado’s Boebert discloses husband’s work for energy firm
Stock photo of a moose.
Woman seriously injured in moose attack in western Colorado
Missing poster of Nathan Schwartz.
MISSING: UCCS student last seen in February; $20,000 reward for his safe return

Latest News

Storm chances Thursday
Storm chances Thursday
The Pueblo County Sheriff���s office, several members of the command staff, her mother, Wendy,...
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office kicks off the first day of high school for an incoming freshman whose father died in the line of duty
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Crash closes areas of I-25 Friday morning
CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon....
I-70 reopens Friday morning after safety closure
8.20.21
Nice end to the week!