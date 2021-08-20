Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office kicks off the first day of high school for an incoming freshman whose father died in the line of duty

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, several members of the command staff, her mother, Wendy, and a few friends helped kick off Centennial High School freshman Amanda DeFusco first day of high school earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the big day, including one where Amanda got a big hug from Sheriff Kirk Taylor.

Amanda is the daughter of fallen Sheriff’s Captain Leide Defusco, who reportedly died in the line of duty in an airplane crash in August 2012.

In their post, the sheriff’s office said, “we are deeply honored to support the families of those who lost their lives while protecting others. We wish Amanda the best of luck as she heads back to class and begins this new chapter in life called high school.”

