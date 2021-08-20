Police looking for person of interest after man found dead from reported shooting in east side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a person of interest after a man was found dead from a reported shooting in the east side of Pueblo.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of Troy Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Police found an adult male on scene who appeared to have been shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene, and has not yet been identified at the time of this writing.

A 2014, white Dodge Charger with Colorado plates BFHD90 was seen leaving the area. A photo of the vehicle is attached below.

Police say a person of interest in this case is 29-year-old Jessica Ann Martinez. If you have any information on this case, police are asking you to contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers.

