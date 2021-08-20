More affordable housing for seniors coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’ve been struggling to find affordable housing for seniors, help is on the way.

Silver Key Senior Services announced this summer it will be proceeding with the development of an affordable senior living housing complex, which will be built off the main Silver Key office at 1625 S. Murray Blvd.

“To find and obtain secure, quality housing is very challenging for everyone. But, seniors in particular face unique challenges and barriers that others don’t... Limitations with technology, cognitive decline, ageism, low fixed incomes.” said Derek Wilson of Silver Key.

Silver Key already has one affordable housing building for seniors called Senior Heritage Plaza, located 1436 N. Hancock Avenue close to the Patty Jewett Golf Course. The housing are not nursing homes, but rather a space for seniors to live in independently.

“If you don’t have dollars to pay for housing, then you don’t have dollars to pay for food or healthcare or needs... and often times seniors have increased cost of healthcare,” said Wilson.

The new building does not have a start date for construction just yet, but is expected to be finished in a few years. Silver Key is still working to figure out who will qualify, based on age, income and other factors, as well as how much rent will be.

“We need to combat the senior housing crisis and challenges that come along with that, both financial, isolation and mental,” said Wilson.

