Mayor John Suthers Releases Statement on Trump Remarks Around Basing Decision

By KKTV
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - In the wake of comments made by former President Donald Trump regarding the permanent basing decision of U.S. Space Command, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers issues the below statement.

“We have maintained throughout the process that the permanent basing decision for U.S. Space Command was not made on merit. The admission by former President Trump that he ‘single-handedly’ directed the move to Huntsville, Alabama, supports our position. Our local governments and our Congressional delegation will continue to press our case in Congress and at the White House to re-examine and ultimately overturn the move in the best interest of our nation.

Colorado Springs remains the best home for U.S. Space Command as supported by the criteria established by the U.S. Air Force.

Colorado Springs exclusively has the established workforce, infrastructure, collaborative bases and communications capabilities to continue this vital mission. We remain ready to continue to serve as our nation’s military space headquarters in the interest of security, efficiency and cost savings.”

