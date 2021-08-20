Police: Man injures officers during reports of a distubance in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police were called to the area of South 27th Street and Colorado Avenue Thursday morning on reports of a disturbance. Police say a man was “causing a disturbance then assaulted customers in the area”.

Officers responded just down the road near Colorado Avenue and North 21st Street and reportedly contacted a man resisting officer commands and struck one officer in the face. That officer reportedly suffered minor injuries and a second officer had a laceration to their arm.

More officers arrived on scene and the person was taken into police custody. Police identified the suspect as Brandon Gallegos. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on warrants and assault charges.

Anyone with information or might be a witness should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

