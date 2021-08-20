I-70 reopens Friday morning after safety closure

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopened Friday morning after safety closures were put into place Wednesday night.

The road was closed between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, but has since reopened.

I-70 Glenwood Canyon is OPEN-5:15 a.m.(8/20) between Exit 116 (#GlenwoodSprings) and Exit 133 (Dotsero). Crews are closely monitoring weather forecasts today and are prepared to go back into a safety closure should the National Weather Service issue a flash flood WARNING. pic.twitter.com/o3ylm6rjUy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 20, 2021

CDOT crews say they are closely watching the weather today and “are prepared to go back into a safety closure should the National Weather Service issue a flash flood WARNING”.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.