I-70 reopens Friday morning after safety closure

CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon....
CDOT shard this photo of the progress made after mudslides on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon. 8/10/2021(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopened Friday morning after safety closures were put into place Wednesday night.

The road was closed between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, but has since reopened.

CDOT crews say they are closely watching the weather today and “are prepared to go back into a safety closure should the National Weather Service issue a flash flood WARNING”.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

