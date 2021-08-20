Firefighters quickly extinguish a garage fire at a Colorado Springs Apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews quickly contained a fire in a garage at an apartment complex Thursday night in Colorado Springs.

At about 8:45 p.m. firefighters were called to the Copper Creek Apartments. The complex is on the east side of the city south of Airport Road between Powers Boulevard and S. Academy Boulevard.

The fire was in a detached garage and the flames were extinguished minutes after firefighters got to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 4931 COPPER SPRINGS VW; COPPER CREEK APARTMENTS. Engine 8 reporting fire showing from a garage building — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 20, 2021

