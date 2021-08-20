Denver International Airport seeing delays Friday morning for emergency train repairs

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Are you traveling out of Denver International Airport Friday morning? You might see some delays while crews are working on emergency repairs on the trains to the gates.

DIA says the trains are running in reduced capacity and passengers could see up to 1-hour delays from the terminal to the concourses. Travelers should use the A-bridge security checkpoint if you are flying out of the A Gate.

Crews say the repairs should be done by mid-morning Friday. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

🔧Repairs continue. Passengers should anticipate delays around an hour to get to and from the terminal and concourses.

⛈️Check your flight status with your airline in case your airline is experiencing weather delays — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 20, 2021

