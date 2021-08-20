Denver International Airport seeing delays Friday morning for emergency train repairs
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Are you traveling out of Denver International Airport Friday morning? You might see some delays while crews are working on emergency repairs on the trains to the gates.
DIA says the trains are running in reduced capacity and passengers could see up to 1-hour delays from the terminal to the concourses. Travelers should use the A-bridge security checkpoint if you are flying out of the A Gate.
Crews say the repairs should be done by mid-morning Friday. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.