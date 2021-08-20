Crash closes areas of I-25 Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to CDOT, I-25 southbound is closed due to a crash between Pikes Peak International Raceway and Rancho Colorado Boulevard Friday morning.

#I25 southbound: Crash between Exit 122 - Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 119 - Rancho Colorado Boulevard. Exit 119 is closed - Use caution - Watch for debris and emergency crews https://t.co/Ph93O7fEQR — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 20, 2021

Crews say Exit 119, Rancho Colorado Boulevard is closed. Drivers should use caution and watch for emergency crews and debris in the road.

We are working to learn more information and will update this article as more information becomes available.

