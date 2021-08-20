Advertisement

Crash closes areas of I-25 Friday morning

Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to CDOT, I-25 southbound is closed due to a crash between Pikes Peak International Raceway and Rancho Colorado Boulevard Friday morning.

Crews say Exit 119, Rancho Colorado Boulevard is closed. Drivers should use caution and watch for emergency crews and debris in the road.

We are working to learn more information and will update this article as more information becomes available.

